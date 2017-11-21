Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Farruko, Bad Bunny, and Rvssian – “Krippy Kush (Remix)”

Farruko, Bad Bunny, and Rvssian’s “Krippy Kush”—a banger from the recently ascendant latin trap genre—is the latest song to get the Nicki Minaj guest verse treatment. The remix, premiered by Beats 1, also features some deadpanned lyrics from 21 Savage.”Krippy Kush” originally appeared on Farruko’s September project TrapXficante.

Fans are waiting for Nicki Minaj’s follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint after a year of guest verses, weak beef, and singles. Meanwhile, listen to the remix below.