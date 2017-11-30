Stream Neil Young’s New Album The Visitor

Neil Young has teamed up with Lukas Nelson’s band, Promise of the Real, on their new album The Visitor, which is now streaming in full. The album follows Young’s Hitchhiker, which dropped earlier year, and includes the single “Already Great,” a glib response to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Last year, Young has barred Trump from using his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” during his campaign and has previously spoken out against the president on a number of occasions. Listen to The Visitor below.