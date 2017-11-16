News \
Diplo, Pete Wentz, Post Malone and Other Musicians React to Lil Peep’s Death
Lil Peep, the emo rapper who rose to fame last year, passed away last night in Tucson, Arizona. Now, musicians and celebrities across many musical genres, from rap to rock, have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the young performer, who was only 21 years old. Read the reactions of Post Malone, Pete Wentz, Diplo, Sam Smith, and other stars touched by his life and tragic death below.
https://twitter.com/iLoveMakonnen5D/status/931078822560129024