Diplo, Pete Wentz, Post Malone and Other Musicians React to Lil Peep’s Death

Lil Peep, the emo rapper who rose to fame last year, passed away last night in Tucson, Arizona. Now, musicians and celebrities across many musical genres, from rap to rock, have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the young performer, who was only 21 years old. Read the reactions of Post Malone, Pete Wentz, Diplo, Sam Smith, and other stars touched by his life and tragic death below.

Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — diplo (@diplo) November 16, 2017

So young. So sad. RIP @Lilpeep — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) November 16, 2017

R.I.P. Lil Peep. im glad i got to meet you when we were in dc, this shit is crazy. — Brian (@richchigga) November 16, 2017

rip lil peep 😞 — father (@father) November 16, 2017

iM DiSGUSTED WiTH LiFE MY FRiENDS ARE SAYiNG LiL PEEP DiED i DONT WANT TO BELiEVE it he had such a bright future omg I just saw him we just we freestyling in my hotel and he said we should get matching tattoos so I did he was fearless and unfazed omg I don’t like this idk pic.twitter.com/6RXXOlOWGF — RiFF RAFF (@JODYHiGHROLLER) November 16, 2017

I remember Lil peep telling me he is against the sexual abuse of women and people in the music industry… I will continue to push his vision thank you – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) November 16, 2017

Lil peep wtfffffffffff bro I'm sick❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) November 16, 2017

RIP LIL PEEP 💔 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) November 16, 2017

R.I.P Lil Peep Dawg — king of the youth (@lilyachty) November 16, 2017

RIP LIL PEEP — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 16, 2017

https://twitter.com/iLoveMakonnen5D/status/931078822560129024

R.I.P. Lil Peep — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 16, 2017

Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice — bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 16, 2017

Seeing the news of Lil Peep is so desperately sad — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 16, 2017

tragic about Lil Peep. 1st time i saw this vid, I got chills. + flashes of what the future of gtr music might b https://t.co/w0XyM3HjuW via — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 16, 2017

lil peep passing is such a tragedy. i remember hearing him for the first time and being so enthralled. love to all his family, friends and fans. we have lost something special. R.I.P. — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) November 16, 2017

sad to hear about lil peep. condolences to his family, friends and fans. — el-p (@therealelp) November 16, 2017