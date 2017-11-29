Moses Sumney at NPR Tiny Desk Concert Is a Must Watch

Moses Sumney is the latest performer to do a set at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. While his excellence as a live performer is no secret at this point, Sumney is still surprisingly ascendant during this three-song set. After playing a brief piano prelude, Sumney launches into a mystifying performance of “Doomed” that’s backed a harp and sax. The band continues with AROMANTICISM cut “Quarrel” before Sumney goes solo for “Plastic.” Watch the 20-minute set below.