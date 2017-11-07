Morrissey – “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage”

Morrissey, who has apparently recovered from the chilly weather, has released a third single, “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage,” from his upcoming album Low In High School. Morrissey sounds as good as ever on the stormy, building track. And whether or not The Moz intended it, this line will surely resonate: “scene six: this country is making me sick!”

The enigmatic former Smiths frontman has already released the singles “Spent The Day In Bed” and “I Wish You Lonely.”

Low In High School is out 11/17 on BMG. Read everything we know about the album here and watch the lyric video for “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage” below.