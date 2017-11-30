Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock Sued for Nearly $1 Million Over 2016 Car Crash

In the summer of last year, police said Isaac Brock started a 5-car accident in Portland, Oregon. The Modest Mouse singer was allegedly asleep at the wheel, in a plot twist directly out of the lyrics to a potential Modest Mouse song. The accident’s chain reaction began with Brock hitting a parks vehicle for the City of Portland, and now Cassady Kane, the city worker who was injured in the crash, is seeking over $865,000 in damages, The Associated Press reports. She claims to have “herniated disks in her spine” as a result of the crash, and to be experiencing other muscle pain and numbness. According to the complaint, filed in the Multnomah County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Kane may require surgery as a result of the injuries. Brock’s only penalty previous to this has been a $435 fine for careless driving.