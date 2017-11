Before announcing his new album War & Leisure, Miguel collaborated with Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade on “Remember Me (Dúo),” which appears on the soundtrack for Pixar’s Coco. The family-friendly number now has a video featuring scenes from the movie and some joyful dancing between the two singers. Watch the video below. Coco is out this Friday and War & Leisure—Miguel’s follow-up to 2015’s WILDHEART—drops December 1.