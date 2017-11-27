Miguel – “Come Through and Chill (Remix)” ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi

Last year Miguel shared the Salaam Remi-produced “Come Through and Chill” on his SoundCloud. Now, the lustful number has a remix featuring new J. Cole verses. Miguel and J. Cole previously worked together on 2010’s “All I Want Is You” and Born Sinner’s hit “Power Trip.”

The “Come Through and Chill” remix comes a few days before the release of War & Leisure, Miguel’s first album since 2015’s WILDHEART. The LP’s previously released cuts include “Sky Walker,” “Told You So,” and “Pineapple Skies.” Listen to the new and improved “Come Through and Chill” below.