Miguel – “Come Through and Chill (Remix)” ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi

Miguel
CREDIT: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Last year Miguel shared the Salaam Remi-produced “Come Through and Chill” on his SoundCloud. Now, the lustful number has a remix featuring new J. Cole verses. Miguel and J. Cole previously worked together on 2010’s “All I Want Is You” and Born Sinner’s hit “Power Trip.”

The “Come Through and Chill” remix comes a few days before the release of War & Leisure, Miguel’s first album since 2015’s WILDHEART. The LP’s previously released cuts include “Sky Walker,” “Told You So,” and “Pineapple Skies.” Listen to the new and improved “Come Through and Chill” below.

Brian Josephs
