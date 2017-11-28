Miguel Announces 2018 North American Tour

Miguel is going on tour next year in promotion of his upcoming album War & Leisure. Following two December shows that will bring the neo-R&B artist to Oakland and Phoenix, his 2018 tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon on February 22, 2018. The tour will span 35 cities across the US, with Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto. Miguel will be joined by fellow California-based R&B musicians SiR and Nonchalant Savant. View the full list of 2018 tour dates below.

War & Leisure, Miguel’s follow-up to 2015’s Wildheart, is out on December 1 on RCA Records. So far, we’ve heard several singles from the album, including “Told You So,” “Pineapple Skies,” “Remember Me (Dúo),” and a remixed version of a 2016 one-off release “Come Thru and Chill.”

Miguel 2018 tour dates:

February 22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

February 23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

February 24 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

February 26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

February 27 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

February 28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

March 2 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

March 3 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

March 5 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

March 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

March 9 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 10 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

March 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

March 13 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

March 15 — Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

March 16 — New Haven, CT @ College Street

March 17 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

March 19 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

March 21 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

March 23 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

March 24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 25 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

March 27 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

March 28 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

March 29 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

March 30 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

April 1 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

April 3 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 4 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

April 6 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs

April 7 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

April 9 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

April 12 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek

Correction: An earlier version of this post failed to acknowledge Toronto. Spin apologizes to Canada.