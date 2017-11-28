News \
Miguel Announces 2018 North American Tour
Miguel is going on tour next year in promotion of his upcoming album War & Leisure. Following two December shows that will bring the neo-R&B artist to Oakland and Phoenix, his 2018 tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon on February 22, 2018. The tour will span 35 cities across the US, with Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto. Miguel will be joined by fellow California-based R&B musicians SiR and Nonchalant Savant. View the full list of 2018 tour dates below.
War & Leisure, Miguel’s follow-up to 2015’s Wildheart, is out on December 1 on RCA Records. So far, we’ve heard several singles from the album, including “Told You So,” “Pineapple Skies,” “Remember Me (Dúo),” and a remixed version of a 2016 one-off release “Come Thru and Chill.”
Miguel 2018 tour dates:
February 22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
February 23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
February 24 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum
February 26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
February 27 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
February 28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
March 2 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
March 3 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
March 5 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
March 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
March 9 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 10 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
March 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
March 13 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
March 15 — Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
March 16 — New Haven, CT @ College Street
March 17 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom & Theatre
March 19 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
March 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
March 21 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric
March 23 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
March 24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
March 25 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
March 27 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
March 28 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
March 29 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
March 30 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
April 1 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
April 3 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
April 4 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
April 6 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs
April 7 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
April 9 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
April 12 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek
Correction: An earlier version of this post failed to acknowledge Toronto. Spin apologizes to Canada.