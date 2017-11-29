Meek Mill’s Emergency Bail Request Denied by Superior Court

Meek Mill’s emergency bail request was denied on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. His defense team made the request to Pennsylvania’s Superior Court that instead directed the case to a lower court. Meek’s attorneys claim they were forced to go to a higher court after Judge Genece Brinkley, who sentenced the rapper to 2-4 years in jail, refused to respond to their appeals.

The rapper has been serving time in state prison since early November after Brinkley found him guilty of probation violation. The sentencing has been met with public outcry because of its severity and the fact that Meek has been serving probation for over 10 years. Colin Kaepernick said Meek was in good spirits after a recent visit and Rev. Al Sharpton called the rapper “strong” after meeting him on Monday.