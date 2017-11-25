News \
Watch Lorde Cover Whitney Houston, Hunters & Collectors, & Powderfinger on Tour in Australia
In the midst of her current tour route through Australia and New Zealand, Lorde has spent the last few nights working a number of covers into her sets. Earlier this week in Sydney, she covered the Whitney Houston classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” while draped in a rainbow flag, showing her support for the country’s recent vote in favor of marriage equality. Later in the night, she continued with a cover of “Throw Your Arms Around Me” from the Australian band Hunters & Collectors, followed a few nights later with another Australian cover, this time of Powderfinger’s “My Happiness.” Watch below.
A pleasant surprise, Lorde last night sang the cover – Throw Your Arms Around Me (Hunters & Collectors Cover) at Sydney Austalia.
Via Lordeworld VK pic.twitter.com/RHBnU7gkDS
— Lorde WorldWideNet🌐 (@Lorde_WWN) November 21, 2017