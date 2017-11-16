Liz Phair Signs Two-Book Deal With Random House

Liz Phair is writing a book! Two, actually. Variety reports that Phair has signed a two-book deal with Random House, and the first book, described as “a rich and kaleidoscopic memoir of Phair’s experiences with fame, heartbreak, motherhood, and everything in between,” will be entitled Horror Stories. “I have been writing stories and essays for the past decade, creating a world on the page that excites me as much as my songwriting,” Phair says. “I’m thrilled and proud to join the ranks of such a venerable publisher as Random House.”

