TMZ: Police Report Says Lil Peep Did Not Wake Up From Pre-Show Nap

According to TMZ, a police report on the death of the 21-year-old alt-rapper Lil Peep states that he died in his sleep after taking a nap before a scheduled show in Tucson, Ariz. The website reports that Peep’s manager says the rapper began taking a nap around 5:45 p.m. PT, and that when she checked on him shortly after, he was breathing normally. She says she was later unable to wake him up, and continued to let him sleep before checking on him a third time, at which point he was discovered to not be breathing. Per the report, the manager and others traveling with Peep attempted CPR, which, obviously, was unsuccessful.

Peep’s death was ruled a suspected overdose by a medical examiner in the Arizona county of Pima, though a full toxicology report will not be released for weeks. You can read some eulogies of Peep here, and an unreleased interview here.