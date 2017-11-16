Lil Peep Died of a Suspected Drug Overdose

The Pima County police department in Tucson, Arizona has revealed information about the death of Lil Peep, born Gustav Åhr, the Associated Press reports. The 21-year-old singer and rapper was found dead at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, shortly before he was scheduled to play a show at The Rock in Tucson. After an autopsy conducted today, the medical examiner’s office in Pima County announced that the suspected cause of death is a drug overdose, though the final toxicology reports will not be available for an additional six or eight weeks. Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Pima Country police added that the available evidence pointed toward a Xanax overdose, which is in line with Åhr’s claim in an Instagram video posted hours before his death that he had taken six pills of the drug. Since news of the rapper and singer’s death spread last night, many notable friends, collaborators, and fans including Diplo, Lil Yachty, Lil B, Post Malone, Pete Wentz, El-P, and more, have shared remembrances on social media.

[Billboard]