Finally an Adorable Kurt Cobain Toy

Good news: you can finally purchase your very own adorable Kurt Cobain toy! The toy company Funko has designed a new collection of Kurt Cobain, Jerry Garcia, and Elton John figurines, each of which has an enormous head and teeny tiny little body. The Cobain toy comes in three unique collectible styles: Kurt Cobain in a striped green shirt with electric guitar, Kurt Cobain in an unbuttoned grey shirt with acoustic guitar, Kurt Cobain in a white shirt with black jacket and electric guitar. The toys will be available in January. Check ‘em out below.

Coming Soon: Pop! Rocks Series 3! Funko.com/blogs/news A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:00am PST

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.