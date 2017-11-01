Kevin Shields Says My Bloody Valentine “One Hundred Percent Will” Have an Album Out in 2018

In a new interview with Pitchfork, Kevin Shields was surprisingly transparent about the progress of a new My Bloody Valentine album, which, after the miraculous release of their third album m b v in 2012, no longer seems like a quixotic prospect. In the piece, Shields largely discusses the work he did to ready entirely analog remasters of the band’s albums Isn’t Anything and Loveless, which actually required a lot more work than it might seem and took several years in itself. But it looks like the promotional material from Sigur Rós’ music festival is right, and that the band will indeed have a record out in 2018–“one hundred percent,” Shields claims.

Shields explained that the band “started recording [the album] a year ago” and “the last time we worked on it was a month or two months ago” because of Shields’ remastering work. He also explained that it had gotten to be a bigger project than initially intended:

Basically, the record started off as an EP, and I realized it has to be, like, a mini-album, because it’s going to be at least 40 minutes long. So it’s going to be an album, but I don’t really know how many tracks it’s going to be. It’ll probably be seven or eight, by the looks of it.

For now, fans can enjoy Shields’ strong new collaborative track with Brian Eno, and preorder the analog remasters Shields has been working so hard on–due out January 18–at the band’s website.