Bronx rapper Kemba returns with his new song “Delivert,” a high-pitched soul track that’s his first song since last year’s Negus. Kemba has garnered more listeners since that LP’s release, especially after he freestyled for Kendrick Lamar during the Compton rhymer’s Brooklyn show last December. He’s currently working on his follow-up, but for now, listen to “Delivert,” produced by Chicago’s Thelonious Martin, below.