Big Sean Likes to Kiss the Very Detailed Tattoo of His Face on Jhené Aiko’s Arm
You may remember when Jhené Aiko got her boyfriend Big Sean’s face tattooed on the back of her left arm. Really, how could you forget? One might have a whole host of questions for Aiko regarding why she got a very detailed portrait of Big Sean in a tuxedo permanently etched into her arm in what, it must be said, is as confident a pronouncement of love as you’ll ever see. Thankfully Nylon has asked the most basic ones in a new cover story. Writes the story’s author Ben Barna:
Enshrining a romantic partner’s face on your skin is risky business, so when I sat down with Aiko to discuss her latest album, Trip, I had to know what compelled her. “Well, I don’t know if you noticed, but I have a lot of tattoos,” she says, brushing her glossy black hair back behind both ears. “I just love his face. I think his face is perfect.”
In a promo email sent along with the story, Aiko is further quoted as saying, “When he saw it he thought he was dreaming, but now he kisses it.”
There’s a lot to unpack here but I’ll leave it for my nightmares.