You may remember when Jhené Aiko got her boyfriend Big Sean’s face tattooed on the back of her left arm. Really, how could you forget? One might have a whole host of questions for Aiko regarding why she got a very detailed portrait of Big Sean in a tuxedo permanently etched into her arm in what, it must be said, is as confident a pronouncement of love as you’ll ever see. Thankfully Nylon has asked the most basic ones in a new cover story. Writes the story’s author Ben Barna:

Enshrining a romantic partner’s face on your skin is risky business, so when I sat down with Aiko to discuss her latest album, Trip, I had to know what compelled her. “Well, I don’t know if you noticed, but I have a lot of tattoos,” she says, brushing her glossy black hair back behind both ears. “I just love his face. I think his face is perfect.”

In a promo email sent along with the story, Aiko is further quoted as saying, “When he saw it he thought he was dreaming, but now he kisses it.”

There’s a lot to unpack here but I’ll leave it for my nightmares.