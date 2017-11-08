Jay-Z Speaks Out Against Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence at Dallas Show

On Monday, Meek Mill was sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for parole violations. Since then, Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, and others have taken to social media to denounce the sentencing. Jay-Z spoke up against Mill’s sentencing again during the Dallas stop on his 4:44 tour last night, using more fiery language than he did in his Facebook post.

“If you give me two seconds…I’ve got to say something about a young man by the name of Meek Mill,” Jay said. “He caught a charge when he was, like, 19. He’s 30 now; he’s been on probation for 11 years. Fucking 11 years. Judge gave him two to four years because he got arrested for being on a bike and popping a fucking wheelie.” He then loosely related Mill’s case to the themes of “moving past” injustice on 4:44.

In other news, Meek’s attorney has accused the Philadelphia judge responsible for the sentencing, Genece Brinkley, of strange and wildly unprofessional behavior during the course of her ongoing legal relationship with the rapper. The accusations include claims that Brinkley solicited a Boyz II Men cover from Mill and asked the rapper to sign with a friend’s management team. Watch Jay’s impromptu speech below.