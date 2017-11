Jaden Smith has always been one for internet spontaneity and today, the actor and rapper dropped a new full-length album. Fresh from the success of his offbeat Netflix show Neo Yokio which was released last month, Smith is back with Syre, a 17-track release including guest features from A$AP Rocky and Raury. The album also comes with perviously-released singles “Batman,” “Falcon,” and “Watch Me.” Check it out in full below.