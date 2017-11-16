If Anyone Knows Banksy, Tell Him Ja Rule Is Looking For Him

If anyone happens to know Banksy, please take a moment to let him know that Ja Rule is looking for him. The rapper-turned-disastrous-festival-founder made a request for help to friends of the famously elusive and unknowable street artist this morning:

If anyone knows Banksy tell him I’m looking for him thanks… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) November 16, 2017

No word on why Ja Rule is seeking Banksy, but it seems unlikely he’ll find him this way. The whole point of Banksy is that no one knows Banksy! But who knows, maybe he’ll show. Word on the street is that though Banksy may not always be there when you call, he’s always on time.