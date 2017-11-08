Video: Harry Styles — “Kiwi”

Harry Styles gathered some of the internet’s favorite things–adorable and sartorially-minded children, desserts, and puppies–in an all-out food fight for the music video for his latest single “Kiwi.” The video’s frenzy, spurred on by a young girl outfitted to match the singer, complements the rollicking energy of the track. Directing team Us assures us at the very start that no animals or children were harmed in the making of this music video. Watch the video for “Kiwi” below.