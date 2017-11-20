GoldLink – “Crew (Knxwledge Remix)” ft. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

GoldLink’s At What Cost single “Crew” has given him his first Hot 100 hit, an upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show, and a remix from prolific producer Knxwledge. Retitled “krew_,” the Knxwledge’s flip subverts the record’s grounded soulfulness into a kaleidoscopic cry. The remix appears on Knxwledge latest Bandcamp release WT​.​11_8 that dropped last Friday. Listen to “krew_” below. The Tonight Show performance takes place tonight. <a href="http://knxwledge.bandcamp.com/album/wt-11-8" target="_blank">WT.11_8 by Knxwledge.</a>