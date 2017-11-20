New Music \

GoldLink – “Crew (Knxwledge Remix)” ft. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

Goldlink
CREDIT: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

GoldLink’s At What Cost single “Crew” has given him his first Hot 100 hit, an upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show, and a remix from prolific producer Knxwledge. Retitled “krew_,” the Knxwledge’s flip subverts the record’s grounded soulfulness into a kaleidoscopic cry. The remix appears on Knxwledge latest Bandcamp release WT​.​11_8  that dropped last Friday. Listen to “krew_” below. The Tonight Show performance takes place tonight.

Brian Josephs
