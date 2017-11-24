New Music \
Glassjaw Announce First Studio Album in 15 Years, Release New Single “Shira”
Post-hardcore outfit Glassjaw are set to release their first studio album in 15 years. Upcoming album Material Control features their 2015 one-off track “New White Extremity” and the explosive new single “Shira,” which the band debuted during their current tour. The long-awaited Material Control comes out December 1 on Century Media–see the full tracklisting and a video for “Shira” below.
01. New White Extremity
02. Shira
03. Citizen
04. Golgotha
05. Strange Hours
06. Bastille Day
07. Pompeii
08. Bibleland 6
09. Closer
10. My Conscience Weighs A Ton
11. Material Control
12. Cut and Run