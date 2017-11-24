Glassjaw Announce First Studio Album in 15 Years, Release New Single “Shira”

Post-hardcore outfit Glassjaw are set to release their first studio album in 15 years. Upcoming album Material Control features their 2015 one-off track “New White Extremity” and the explosive new single “Shira,” which the band debuted during their current tour. The long-awaited Material Control comes out December 1 on Century Media–see the full tracklisting and a video for “Shira” below.

01. New White Extremity

02. Shira

03. Citizen

04. Golgotha

05. Strange Hours

06. Bastille Day

07. Pompeii

08. Bibleland 6

09. Closer

10. My Conscience Weighs A Ton

11. Material Control

12. Cut and Run