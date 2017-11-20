News \
Foo Fighters Cover “Let There Be Rock” in Honor of AC/DC’s Malcolm Young
Foo Fighters did not let the death of Malcolm Young go unremarked this weekend. Dave Grohl and co. dedicated Saturday night’s performance in Mexico City to the late AC/DC guitarist, opening their show with an enthusiastic cover of AC/DC’s 1977 single “Let There Be Rock.” Young died Saturday at age 64, three years after retiring from AC/DC following a diagnosis of dementia.
In Mexico, Foo Fighters took the stage in front of a massive image of Young in his prime, and Grohl delivered an athletic, headbanging tribute performance. On Instagram, Grohl shared his own formative AC/DC memory, recalling seeing the band’s 1980 live performance film in theaters at age 11. “It was the first time I lost control to music,” he wrote. “The first time I wanted to be in a band. I didn’t want to play my guitar anymore, I wanted to smash it.”
Watch Foo Fighters’ “Let There Be Rock” cover below, and scroll down to read Grohl’s tribute post. The video quality is good but the sound is a little low—turn it up.