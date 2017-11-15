Fischerspooner – “Butterscotch Goddamn” ft. Johnny Magee

Following their life-affirming performance at Brooklyn Steel last month, electro-pop duo Fischerspooner have premiered a third single from their upcoming album SIR via Jehnny Beth’s Beats 1 radio show. Their new track, “Butterscotch Goddamn,” follows “Togetherness,” their collaborative track with Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek, as well as “Have Fun Tonight,” their dancefloor-ready return to form after a eight-year hiatus. Listen to the new track, featuring Johnny Magee, below. SIR, produced by Michael Stipe, is out on February 16 via Ultra Records.