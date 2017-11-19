News \
Watch Eminem Perform “Walk on Water,” “Stan,” and “Love the Way You Lie” on SNL
Last night, Eminem took the stage as SNL’s musical guest. Fresh from the release of his BET freestyle and new single “Walk on Water” with Beyoncé, the rapper performed a medley on songs including “Walk on Water,” “Stan,” and “Love the Way You Lie,” with vocalist Skylar Grey standing in for Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Dido. Last night’s episode was hosted by Chance the Rapper, who wrote between three and five of the skits, including one on the history of hip-hop. Watch Eminem’s performance below.