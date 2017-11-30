Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé – “Perfect Duet”

After teasing that the remix to “Perfect” would be a “really fucking big deal,” Ed Sheeran has released a revamped version of his ÷ single featuring the vocal stylings of the inimitable Beyoncé. Listen to “Perfect Duet” below.

Sheeran revealed Beyoncé as the featured vocalist, as well as the remix’s imminent release, via a post on Instagram posted earlier today.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:31am PST

This is the second collaborative track featuring Sheeran this month – he also provided guest vocals on “End Game” on Taylor Swift’s Reputation.