Ed Sheeran Confirms Beyoncé Feature on ‘Perfect’

When Ed Sheeran mentioned that he would be “Despacito”-ing his track “Perfect,” he really should have replaced it with “Mi Gente”-ing. Early Thursday (Nov. 30) Sheeran confirmed that the secret star he collaborated on the remix of that particular ÷ track is none other than Beyoncé.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:31am PST

Sheeran began teasing the track last week, referring to it as a “f—ing big deal.” Beyoncé’s duet with Sheeran will move her collaboration-count up to three in 2017, following “Mi Gente” with J Balvin and Willy William, as well as Eminem’s “Walk On Water.”

“Perfect” ft. Beyoncé is scheduled to be released tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Prep yourself and give the original track another spin, below.

This post originally appeared on Billboard.