Drake Says “Free Meek Mill” During Concert in Australia

Earlier this month, Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in state prison for probation violations. Since his sentencing, Meek has received an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities who feel he has received an unjust sentence. Last week, Colin Kaepernick shared a post on Instagram in support of the rapper, outlining the historic racism of America’s penal system and adding that “Meek Mill is a victim of this systemic oppression.” On Friday, Jay-Z penned an op-ed for The New York Times in support of his Roc Nation colleague. Now, Drake, once a sworn enemy of Meek, has added his support to the rapper’s cause.

At a concert stop in Melbourne as part of his Boy Meets World Tour, Drake spotted a fan wearing a “Free Meek Mill” T-shirt. He then remarks, “Free Meek Mill. You right.” Watch the exchange below.

Drake says “FREE MEEK MILL” while in Australia pic.twitter.com/FEwBPrEbGr — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 19, 2017

Prior to this public display of support, Drake and Meek Mill were locked in a longstanding feud that began when Meek accused Drake of using a ghostwriter on their collaborative track “R.I.C.O.” The two sparred through a series of diss tracks, including Drake’s “Back to Back” and Meek’s “Wanna Know.” At one point, Drake’s fans even called for Meek’s arrest for violating probation. But the two have been quiet about any ill-will over the past year, and Drake admitted in an February interview that he wasn’t proud of the beef between him and Meek.