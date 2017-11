As the host of last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Chance the Rapper joined Questlove and Common in a sketch about the history of hip-hop. In the skit, Chance is part of the fictional Soul Crush Crew (a clear nod to Bronx veterans the Cold Crush Brothers) who criticize the young rapper Lil Doo Doo (a thinly-veiled Lil Pump caricature) for not respecting his roots. Check it out below.