Video: Bully – “Feel the Same”

Alicia Bognanno’s fierce grunge unit Bully just released their sophomore album Losing. The Nashville band loosed the singles “Feel the Same,” “Kills to Be Resistant,” and “Running” ahead of the album. Now, post-release, she’s got a trippy time-lapse-photography heavy video out for the album track “Feel the Same.” Is ice cream melting on your hand your worst nightmare? Don’t watch this, unless you really like Bully. Watch the “Feel The Same” clip below, and read our recent feature on Bully here.