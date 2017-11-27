Watch BTS Perform the Steve Aoki Remix of “Mic Drop” on Ellen

It’s been a hell of a year for K-pop superstars BTS, from the unprecedented Billboard chart success of their EP Love Yourself: Her to their recent AMAs performance. Today, they’re completing a whirlwind West Coast press tour with an appearance on Ellen. The group performed the Steve Aoki-assisted bilingual remix of “Mic Drop” before a crowd of dazed fans, and then sat down with Ellen Degeneres to discuss songwriting and learning English through DVDs of Friends. Watch their performance of “Mic Drop” below.