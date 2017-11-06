Blood Orange to Perform Alongside Philip Glass at The Kennedy Center in 2018

Blood Orange a.k.a. Dev Hynes will join renowned composer Philip Glass on the Kennedy Center stage for a performance of Glass’ 2o Etudes. The etudes, composed by Glass over a 20-year span, will be performed by Hynes, Glass, and musicians Aaron Diehl, Jason Moran, and Jenny Lin. Hynes, a notable fan of Glass, interviewed the composer earlier this year for NPR and performed a cover of his “Metamorphosis Three” for SiriusXMU. Hynes himself has been preoccupied with the follow up to his 2016 LP Freetown Sound, which as of October was “78% done.”

Philip Glass’ 20 Etudes will take place on March 9, 2018. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 15.