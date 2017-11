Billy Corgan (or William Patrick Corgan, as he asked to be called for about two years) stopped by NPR to perform works from his recent solo venture Ogilala as well as one of The Smashing Pumpkins’ most resonant hits. Backed by a string quartet, Corgan played the Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight” and the somber piano ballads “Mandarynne” and “Aeronaut” from his solo album. Watch the performance below.