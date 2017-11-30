Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz on Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against His Father: “I Stand Behind the Women”

Adam Horovitz, the former Beastie Boy once known as Ad-Rock, is the son of Israel Horovitz, an influential and widely respected New York playwright with a five-decade career. But a new New York Times exposé collects the stories of many women who claim they were horribly abused by Israel Horovitz. The story includes the testimonies of many, many women. In more than a few of the stories, the women were children when the alleged abuse happened. One woman, Adam Horovitz’s high school girlfriend, claims that Israel Horovitz raped her when she was 19.

In the Times article, Adam Horovitz condemns his father’s behavior in no uncertain terms: “I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them.”

For his part, Israel Horovitz says that while he has “a different memory of some of these events, I apologize with all my heart to any woman who has ever felt compromised by my actions, and to my family and friends who have put their trust in me. To hear that I have caused pain is profoundly upsetting, as is the idea that I might have crossed a line with anyone who considered me a mentor.”

You can read the full article, which is horrific, here.

–

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.