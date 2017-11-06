Angel Olsen – “Sans”

Phases, Angel Olsen’s new collection of B-sides and such, arrives on Friday via Jagjaguwar. Today, she’s released a new track from the compilation called “Sans,” a simple song she wrote between the release of 2014’s Burn Your Fire for No Witness and the recording of last year’s My Woman. The arrangement and demo recording are about as stripped down as they can be, with just a muted guitar and Olsen’s instantly recognizable voice, captured by what sounds like a single tinny mic. She also recently performed “Sans” for a live session on KCRW, which offers much clearer fidelity. You can hear both versions below.