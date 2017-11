Former Disney stars Aly & AJ have finally shared their new EP Ten Years in full. Following a literal 10 year hiatus from the music industry (excluding their one-off single “Hothouse” as 78violet in 2013), the release includes the synth-drenched comeback single “Take Me” which dropped earlier this month and proved that if anything else, the duo have a newfound sound worth getting excited about. Give it a listen below.