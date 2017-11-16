Video: A Perfect Circle – “The Doomed”

Last month, the promise of A Perfect Circle’s much-anticipated return was fulfilled by the release of a new single from the alternative metal band, “The Doomed.” It was APC’s first new single in three years, and seemed to be drawn from an impending full-length release, which would be the group’s first in 14 years. Lead singer Maynard James Keenan wrote in a statement surrounding the single that “A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

Now, the band has released a video for the single, featuring unusually candid images of all five members of the historically elusive band: Keenan, Billy Howerdel, James Iha, Matt McJunkins, and Jeff Friedl. There’s no performance element or lip-syncing here; the clip, directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, is just an eerie and striking document of their faces.

A Perfect Circle is in the midst of a North American tour right now. Watch the video for “The Doomed” below.