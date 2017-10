YG Hootie (not to be confused with the YG of “FDT” fame) managed to get a feature from fellow Compton native Kendrick Lamar for his latest song “The City.” The psychedelic beat comes from Mike WiLL Made-It’s EarDrummers label producer DJ FU. Hootie and Kendrick connected on 2013’s “Two Presidents,” and Mike WiLL played a prominent role on DAMN., so DJ FU getting the look here makes sense. Listen to the new song below.