Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently announced the deluxe vinyl reissue of their breakthrough 2003 album Fever to Tell, and released a couple of recordings from the set: the sound-collage-y “Phone Jam” and unreleased live favorite “Shake It.” The full box set, which is due out October 20, will also include There is No Modern Romance, a concert film capturing the band’s 2003 tour. They have released a short teaser trailer for the movie, featuring some concert and rehearsal footage, as well as some tense exchanges backstage. In their initial announcement of the reissue, the band specified that the box set would include “a mini film documenting our near DOWNFALL.” Watch the trailer for There is No Modern Romance below.