Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Black Tongue” (Demo)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released another track from their forthcoming Fever To Tell deluxe reissue. It’s a demo of “Black Tongue,” an acerbic, danceable track from the finished album. Previously, the band has released “Shake It,” a song that did not make the cut for Fever To Tell despite being a live favorite. They also announced the album with “Phone Jam,” an apparent sound collage of material from the sessions for the album. Listen to “Black Tongue” below via Stereogum. The expanded and revamped version of Fever To Tell is out October 20.