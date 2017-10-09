Video: Wolf Parade – “Cry III (King of Piss and Paper / Artificial Life)”

Along with their new album Cry Cry Cry, Wolf Parade released a visual treatment for the nine-minute sprawling closing track “Cry III (King of Piss and Paper / Artificial Life),” in the form of a “double video/short sci fi film,” as the band puts it. The short, which the band posted this weekend, is a collaboration with director Brook Linder, whose previous work includes recent lyric videos for Nine Inch Nails and Beck. The video is all ominous horror movie zooms, Hazmat suits, masks of fright, grainy surveillance footage, and images of something noxious in the air. Watch the mini-epic below.