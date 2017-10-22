Watch William Patrick Corgan Talk New Solo Album, Play Three Songs On CBS This Morning

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan — sorry, William Patrick Corgan — just released his new Rick Rubin-produced solo album Ogilala. And today, he stopped by CBS This Morning to discuss the LP, the death of his mother, and his prodigious talent for irritating people. He also played a few songs, including “Aeronaut,” “The Long Goodbye,” and “To Sheila.” Watch his interview and performances below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.