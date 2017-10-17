William Patrick Corgan Says He Saw a Human Shapeshifter But “It’s Hard to Explain”

William Patrick Corgan, f.k.a. Billy, is currently making the rounds in support of his new solo album Ogilala. Things took a turn for the weird on yesterday’s Howard Stern Show, where Corgan played a couple of acoustic songs and also told the hosts about his paranormal experiences. One in particular, Corgan said, involved a person transforming into something non-human. Unfortunately, he was pretty stingy with the details.

“Let’s just say I was with somebody once, and I saw a transformation that I can’t explain,” Corgan said. “I was not [on drugs], I was totally sober.” Howard Stern managed to pry out only a few other details:

Corgan: Imagine you’re doing something and suddenly you turn around and there’s somebody else standing there. Stern: A different human? Corgan: Sorta. It’s hard to explain without going into detail–I’d rather not go into details. Stern: But did you say to the person, “What’d you just do here?” Corgan: Yes, and they acknowledged it. Stern: And what did they say they were? From another planet? Corgan: They wouldn’t explain.

It was, Corgan added, “a really messed-up story.” Uh… huh. (Stern promptly cracked a joke about a woman becoming unrecognizable without makeup.)

Half of me would like to think there’s a rational explanation here. The other half remembers that time Corgan went on Infowars and probably learned all about lizard people. Hear music and more clips from Corgan’s Howard Stern appearance here.