News \

Three White Stripes Albums To Be Reissued For Cassette Store Day

Screen-Shot-2017-10-11-at-11.46.20-AM-1507736802
CREDIT: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Nostalgic White Stripes fans, rejoice! Still have a cassette player in your car? In your kitchen boombox, even? You can now pop in the best White Stripes albums–1999’s self-titled debut, 2000’s De Stijl, and 2001’s White Blood Cells–which are being reissued on (you guessed it) white cassettes in time for Cassette Store Day. That’s coming up soon: this Saturday, October 14. The albums have never before been issued in cassette form, if you were wondering. Check out more information at the Cassette Store Day USA site.

 

Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: Cassette Store Day, jack white, The White Stripes, white stripes