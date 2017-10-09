Hear Weyes Blood Cover Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”

For a Kate Bush appreciation series on CBC Radio 2’s Strombo Show, the psych-pop songwriter Natalie Mering aka Weyes Blood recorded a new cover of “Wuthering Heights,” Bush’s classic debut single from 1978. Weyes Blood’s arrangement is minimal, and it strips the song of its Victorian sense of drama, leaving just Mering’s plaintive voice, an acoustic guitar, and Bush’s curlicued, still-stunning melody. For fans, Bush’s theatricality is part of her appeal, but it can also be a stumbling block for new listeners. If you were looking to convince an unconverted friend of her greatness as a songwriter, a cover like this one would be a good place to start. Hear it at the Strombo Show’s website, at about two hours and 48 minutes into the latest episode.

