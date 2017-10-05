Weezer – “Weekend Woman”

Weezer has released another weird single off of their upcoming LP Pacific Daydream, out October 27. It’s called “Weekend Woman,” and more than the other singles from the record we’ve heard–“Beach Boys,” “Feels Like Summer” and “Mexican Fender”–it’s pretty anodyne stuff. Still, there’s a few creepy lyrical head-scratchers. “When God made her, he threw away the formula,” Cuomo sings wistfully, just before a thick, peaked-out, Top-40-ish rock chorus kicks in unceremoniously. Watch an ornate animated video for the song below.