Watch The Flaming Lips Cover “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town” At Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert

CREDIT: Laura Roberts/Invision/AP

Country legend Kenny Rogers announced his retirement a couple years ago, and his final concert took place last night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. A ton of famous people performed during the show, including Dolly Parton — who did “Islands In The Stream” with Rogers for the last time — and the Flaming Lips, who covered “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.” Watch some clips from Wayne Coyne and co.’s performance below.

 

