Sun Kil Moon played a show at NYC’s Town Hall last night, and Mark Kozelek joined Drive-By Truckers, Strand Of Oaks, Kesha, Father John Misty, Miley Cyrus, and his old nemeses the War On Drugs in paying tribute to the late, great Tom Petty. During the set, he and his band played a cover of Petty’s “Here Comes My Girl,” and you can watch their performance below.

#sunkilmoon awesome tribute great song. A post shared by Mdessert (@mdessert) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

He also covered it earlier this week:

Sun Kil Moon – Here Comes My Girl (Tom Petty Cover) A post shared by Alexander Chidester (@alex_c_137) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

